Magnitude 2,8 earthquake recorded near Armenia-Georgia border
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,8 earthquake was recorded 14km north-east from the village of Bavra on the Armenia-Georgia border at 05:21, April 14, the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Seismic Protection Regional Service said.
The earthquake measured MSK 3-4 at the epicenter and was at a 10km depth.
It was felt at an intensity of MSK 3 in the villages of Bavra, Saragyugh, Ashotsk and Paghaghbyur.
- 04.16-16:31 Pashinyan attends inauguration of new police force in Gyumri
- 04.16-16:07 Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh
- 04.16-12:56 Ukrainian military has 2500-3000 casualties, says Zelensky
- 04.16-11:46 Nuclear Power Plant’s power unit 2 on planned preventive repair
- 04.16-11:07 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 04.16-11:01 Merchant fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, crew rescued
- 04.16-10:54 Ukraine's prime minister, finance officials to visit Washington next week – Reuters
- 04.15-21:06 Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD
- 04.15-20:43 President of Artsakh receives a group of volunteers
- 04.15-20:40 PM Pashinyan hosts prominent academician Yuri Hovhannisyan and Director of the JINR Grigory Trubnikov
- 04.15-18:33 President Vahagn Khachaturyan receives President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Perch Sedrakyan
- 04.15-17:42 Aram I meets with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon
- 04.15-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-04-22
- 04.15-17:30 Asian Stocks - 15-04-22
- 04.15-16:50 ARMENPRESS arts journalist acknowledged by Union of Writers
- 04.15-16:25 Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talk
- 04.15-16:19 MP Taguhi Tovmasyan calls for repeal of bill on allowing withdrawal of media accreditation by state bodies
- 04.15-14:40 Mayor Kakha Kaladze proposes to organize mutual culture days in Yerevan and Tbilisi
- 04.15-13:58 Fly Arna celebrates graduation of first cabin crew cadet
- 04.15-13:53 Investigators bust online drug trafficking syndicates
- 04.15-13:13 Armenian school vandalized in Istanbul
- 04.15-13:06 Summer conscription for mandatory military service to start April 18
- 04.15-13:02 Importing electric vehicles to Armenia is 32% cheaper than ICE cars
- 04.15-12:26 Pashinyan signals launch of apartment renovation program to restore “worn out housing stock”
- 04.15-11:46 “Any solution that would lead to exodus of Armenians from Artsakh cannot be acceptable for the Republic of Armenia” – MP
18:36, 04.12.2022
2044 views USA ready to engage, including through its role as an OSCE MG Co-chair – USA responds to Lavrov’s announcement
20:37, 04.12.2022
1761 views Russian MoD reports about ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan and injury of an Armenian soldier
13:17, 04.14.2022
1722 views The war took place for Shushi – Pashinyan
09:05, 04.13.2022
1628 views Scorpion: Armenian company makes lethal UGV capable of replacing soldiers on battlefield
18:07, 04.11.2022
1576 views The number of congressmen supporting the bill on teaching about the Armenian Genocide is increasing