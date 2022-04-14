Prime Minister Pashinyan to deliver speech in parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to deliver a speech in parliament today after lawmakers will finish the debates on the government’s 2021 report.

The parliament session’s agenda also includes the confirmation hearing of new members to the Public Services Regulatory Commission and the Competition Protection Commission.

The Chairman of the Television and Radio Commission Tigran Hakobyan will present an annual report.

Both opposition factions – Hayastan and Pativ Unem – announced at the April 12 session that they will boycott the sessions.