Central Bank of Armenia puts into circulation 4 collector coins
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia puts 4 collector coins into circulation on April 14, 2022, the CBA said in a press release.
Gold and silver collector coins dedicated to the 30th anniversary of formation of Armenian Army
Obverse: the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia.
Reverse: a fragment of the coat of arms of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.
Designed by Haroutiun Samuelian.
The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.
Technical specification
Face value 10 000 dram
Metal/fineness gold 900
Weight 8,6 g
Diameter 22,0 mm
Shape round
Quality proof
Edge ribbed
Quantity of issue 400 pcs
Year of issue 2022
The collector coin dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Yeghishe Charents’s birth
Obverse: a fragment of the sculptural composition "Frenzied Masses" dedicated to Charents
(sculptor: N. Nikoghosyan, architect: Torosyan, 1985).
Reverse: a fragment of the monument to Charents (sculptor: Gh. Chubaryan, 1957) and his signature.
Designers: Lusine Lalayan (obverse), Eduard Kurghinyan (reverse).
The coin is minted the Mint of Poland.
Technical specification
Face value 10 000 dram
Metal/fineness gold 9000
Weight 8,6 g
Diameter 22,0 mm
Quality proof
Edge ribbed
Quantity of issue 300 pcs
Year of issue 2022
The collector coin dedicated to the chemical element Oganesson (Og)
Technical specification
Face value 1000 dram
Metal/fineness silver 925º
Weight 33,6 g
Diameter 40,0 mm
Quality proof
Edge ribbed
Quantity of issue 500 pcs
Year of issue 2022
Obverse: an image of the Oganesson (Og) chemical element, JINR emblem.
Reverse: the sculptural portrait of Yuri Oganessian (sculptor: Gh. Chubaryan, 1979).
Designer: Vardan Vardanyan.
The coin is minted in the Mint of Poland.