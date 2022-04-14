'It wasn’t up to us to decide whether or not the war would have taken place' – PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced today in the Parliament that it wasn’t up to the leadership of Armenia to decide whether or not the war would have taken place.

“It wasn’t up to us to decide whether or not the war would have taken place. We haven’t decided anything. And today standing here, I state that no, Armenia is a sovereign state. And we should return the right to decide to us because we are a country. We are not a stable, we are a country. We are a citizen, we are not a sacrificial lamb that different places decide how and how much to slaughter us and how much to forgive us. We are a state, we are a nation. We are sovereign”, he said, adding: “And we will not allow to decide to take our right from us, by manipulating and imposing models of patriotism on us”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said he will not allow to keep our generations in a status of a sacrificial lamb.