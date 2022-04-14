YEREVAN, 14 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Russia is determined in supporting the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, referring to the question about a possible peace treaty.

"As we mentioned earlier, the "Basic Principles for the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia" proposed by Baku, and Yerevan's response to them should serve as the basis for the start of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace treaty," Zakharova said.

According to her, the issue has been discussed in the telephone conversations between the Russian President and the Prime Minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan, as well as in the conversation between the Russian Foreign Minister and the Armenian Foreign Minister in Moscow a day before.

"Russia is determined in supporting the signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku," Zakharova said.

She noted that on February 24, Washington and Paris cancelled all contacts with Moscow within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

"Meanwhile, the real situation in the South Caucasus does not allow negotiation pauses. Further consistent steps are needed to restore long-term peace and stability in the region, as the United States and France have ceased cooperation as Co-chairs," Zakharova said.

According to her, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev will continue his work in his new position as the Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on the issues of promoting the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. According to Zakharova, the focus of his attention will be on the preparation of the peace treaty. Zakharova said that they are open for constructive cooperation with interested players.