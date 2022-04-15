Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

Summer conscription for mandatory military service to start April 18

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The regular summer conscription for mandatory military service or alternative military service and discharge will be held from April 18 until August 30 this year.

The Cabinet approved the decision at today’s meeting.

 








