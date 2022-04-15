Investigators bust online drug trafficking syndicates

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Investigators revealed 6 drug trafficking syndicates that sold narcotics through Telegram and HYDRA accounts.

Hovhannes Hambaryan, the head of the department in charge of narcotics crimes at the Investigative Committee told reporters that the syndicates were running more than 30 accounts on Telegram and 5 accounts on HYDRA.

The total street value of the drugs that were found during raids exceeds 250,000,000 drams, while the syndicate’s revenue of sold narcotics exceeds 700,000,000 drams.

“In addition, three apartments were found in Yerevan that were equipped with drug production rooms. Another apartment was found that was used for making Mephedrone drug,” Hambaryan, the Head of the Department of Investigation of Crimes on Human Trafficking, against Sexual Immunity of Juveniles and Illegal Turnover of Drugs said at the press conference.

He warned that in present days narcotic buyers are able to order the drugs without even leaving their home and receive it as a post package. “Today the kind of narcotics are emerging in the black market which didn’t exist yesterday. A situation is created when these drugs start circulating in public areas and encompass a wide circle of the society, mostly teenagers, and young adults,” he said.