Armenian, Russian FMs hold phone talk

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides discussed the preparations for the upcoming official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia.

The implementation process of the agreements reached by the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements was also discussed.

The ministers also touched upon the creation of the commission on delimitation and border security issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the importance of Russia’s mediation efforts, also as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country.

Issues relating to regional and international security were also discussed.