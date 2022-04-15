Aram I meets with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I held a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Lebanon Walid Bukhari in Beirut.

The Catholicosate said that “issues related to the domestic life of Lebanon” were discussed at the meeting.

The Ambassador and the Catholicos touched upon the upcoming parliamentary elections, as well as the Christianity-Islam dialogue and in this context the key role of Aram I.