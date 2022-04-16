Ukrainian military has 2500-3000 casualties, says Zelensky

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that between 2500 or 3000 Ukrainian troops were killed in action during the fighting against Russian forces.

Zelensky told CNN's Jake Tapper that there are about 10,000 Ukrainian troops who have been injured and that it's "hard to say how many will survive."

Civilian casualties are more difficult to quantify, he said.

"It is very difficult to talk about civilians, since south of our country, where the towns and cities are blocked -- Kherson, Berdyansk, Mariupol further east, and the area to the east where Volnovakha is -- we just don't know how many people have died in that area that is blocked," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky Russia's military casualty stands at 19,000 to 20,000. However Russia has so far acknowledged 1,351 military casualties.