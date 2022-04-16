Pashinyan attends inauguration of new police force in Gyumri

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the city of Gyumri for the inauguration of the new patrol police service of the Shirak Province.

Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan, Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, National Security Service Director Armen Abazyan, Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan, Ombudsperson Kristinne Grigoryan, MP, Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Affairs Andranik Kocharyan, State Revenue Committee Chairman Rustam Badasyan, EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy were among the attendees.

The prime minister delivered remarks, awarded distinguished officers and viewed the new police cruisers.