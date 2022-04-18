Gyumri submits 5 subvention programs to government

GYUMRI, APRIL18, ARMENPRESS. 5 subvention programs are expected to be implemented in Armenia’s Gyumri in 2022.

The Gyumri City Hall has submitted 5 subvention programs to the government, worth 2 billion 975 million 462 thousand drams.

One of the programs proposes to purchase, renovate 15 one-room apartments and provide them to families without shelters.

The renovations of 11 kindergartens in the city are also included in these subvention programs. The total cost of the program is 105 million drams, 31 million 500 thousand of which will be invested by the community in the form of a co-financing.

In the subvention package, the financially expensive program is the road construction – 1 billion 935 million 752 drams. 1 billion 64 million 663 thousand 600 drams will be invested by the community in the form of a co-financing.

According to another program, 4 multi-apartment buildings will use the energy efficiency upgrading program.

It is also planned to renovate the woody balcony of the gallery of Mariam and Yeranuhi Aslamazyan, as well as the St. Alikhanyan Puppet Theater.