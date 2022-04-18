Armenia reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, APRIL18, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,770, the ministry of healthcare said.

1679 tests were conducted on April 17.

1 death case has been registered in the past day. The death toll has risen to 8622.

The recoveries rose by 10 (the total is 410,458).

As of April 18, the number of active cases is 2008.