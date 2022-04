FM Ararat Mirzoyan holds meeting with OSCE Minsk Group's U.S. Co-Chair Andrew Schofer

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting on April 18 with Ambassador Andrew Schofer, the United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.

On April 11 Mirzoyan also held a meeting with Ambassador Brice Roquefeuil, the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.