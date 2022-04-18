FM Mirzoyan, OSCE Minsk Group’s US Co-Chair exchange views on launching talks on Armenia- Azerbaijan peace treaty

YEREVAN, APRIL18, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Ambassador Andrew Schofer, the United States Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

The sides exchanged views about starting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the comprehensive peace treaty. In this context the Armenian FM highlighted the mediation role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The implementation of agreements on creating a commission on demarcation and border security issues was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented to the US Co-Chair the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. The sides discussed in detail the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, particularly, those relating to the immediate release and repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and other persons held, the preservation of the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have come under the Azerbaijani control.