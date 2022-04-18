Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-04-22

YEREVAN, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 471.35 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.42 drams to 509.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 5.97 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.77 drams to 614.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 5.68 drams to 29751.59 drams. Silver price down by 0.08 drams to 388.78 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.