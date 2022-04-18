Experts of Armenia and other countries will discuss the challenges of teaching of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. On April 20-22 at the Armenian Genocide Museum Institute an international scientific conference will be held entitled “The challenges of teaching of Armenian genocide in 21st century”. The director of Armenian Genocide Museum Institute Harutyun Marutyan said at ARMENPRESS media hall that 29 reports will be presented. The reporters are from different institutions of Armenia and there are participants also from the United States, Lebanon, Israel, Rwanda, Cambodia, Spain, Russian Federation.



“It's one thing what we think, another thing is what the professional community thinks. It is very important to listen to the opinion of our partners: researchers, pedagogues. Today the information about the past is presented to children. Since the memories of the Armenian Genocide are one of cornerstones of our identity, it is very important, that the information not only be about the past, but a transition will be made to present. We should understand how it is possible to do so. The issue is what is educated and how is educated. Absolutely no task is set to strengthen the stereotype of victim, on the contrary, knowledge will be offered that will create a feeling of pride in the student. It will be presented how the Armenian people were able to resist with weapons, fight without weapons, survival, win. Those are important features, which should be presented to the children at that age'', said Harutyun Marutyan.



Here are the teachers, researchers who will try to find gaps, share experience, offer solutions.