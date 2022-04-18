WB lowers global economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

YEREVAN, 18 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The World Bank has lowered its global economic growth forecast for 2022 from 4.1 percent to 3.2 percent, ARMENPRESS reports "RIA Novosti" informs President of the World Bank David Malpass said.

David Malpass called the events in Ukraine, the coronavirus blockade in China, the rise in energy, fertilizer and food prices, and the high probability of rising interest rates among the factors slowing down economic activity.