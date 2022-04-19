Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport departs for Russia
YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan departed for Russia together with the government delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the ministry said.
The Armenian governmental delegation pays official visit to Moscow.
A visit to the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod is also scheduled.
