Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

European Council President expresses full support to Armenian Prime Minister in promoting peace in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed support to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s efforts to promote a peaceful, stable and secure South Caucasus.

“Spoke with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to follow up on our recent discussions in Brussels. Full support to his and all efforts to promote a peaceful, stable and secure South Caucasus,” Michel tweeted.








