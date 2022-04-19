YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia begins another stage of its “special military operation” in Ukraine to “liberate” the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR respectively), TASS reported citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement.

"Another stage of this operation (in eastern Ukraine) is beginning and I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation," Lavrov said speaking in an interview with India Today television channel.