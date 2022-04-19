State Revenue Committee publishes list of 1000 major taxpayers

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has published the list of 1000 major taxpayers for the period of January-March 2022.

Over 327 billion 72 million drams were paid in taxes in the first three months of 2022.

Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine tops the list, followed by Gazprom Armenia, the Defense Ministry, Grand Tobacco and International Masis Tabak.

The full list of the 1000 major taxpayers is available at the SRC website.