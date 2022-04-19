Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-04-22

YEREVAN, 19 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.52 drams to 470.83 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.04 drams to 508.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 5.96 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.14 drams to 612.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 32.83 drams to 29718.76 drams. Silver price down by 0.43 drams to 388.35 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.