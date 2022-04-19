Pashinyan speaks about raising the effectiveness of Russian peacekeepers ia meeting with Putin

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia is Armenia's strategic partner, the two countries effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

"As you said, this visit has not only practical, but also symbolic significance, because it is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries, it shows that the relations between our countries are at a very high level. I hope that as a result of this visit, the dynamics will not only continue, but will become more effective. We are really in constant contact, we meet very often, we always have phone conversations, because the agenda of our bilateral relations is very saturated, practically in all spheres, starting from the economy, ending with culture, education, military-technical cooperation. Russia is a strategic partner of Armenia, we effectively cooperate in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. It is no secret that Russia has a key role in ensuring security and stability in our region," Pashinyan said

The Prime Minister stressed the key role of Vladimir Putin in establishing a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh in 2020.

"Since, the Russian peacekeepers have been operating in Nagorno Karabakh. It should be emphasized that, in general, of course, the activities of the Russian peacekeepers provide security and it seems that we need to look at what can be done to make the peacekeepers' activities more effective. And, of course, the main political issue in our region is the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, I hope we will talk about that today as well," Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister noted that his visit has a very full agenda, most of which is related to these negotiations.

"I am sure we will be able to hold effective negotiations, thank you, I am very glad to see you," Pashinyan concluded.