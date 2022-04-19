Secretaries of Security Council of Armenia, Russia sign agreement on cooperation in the field of information cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the official visit of the governmental delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolay Patrushev on April 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia, during the meeting, the parties signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of information security between the Governments of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

The direction of further bilateral cooperation will include the investigation of crimes related to the use of information and communication technologies for terrorist and other criminal purposes.

The interlocutors also discussed a number of issues related to the regional security situation.