Pashinyan, Putin reaffirm the importance of using the potential and experience of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin confirmed the importance of using the potential and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with its international mandate.

“The leaders exchanged views on the situation in the South Caucasus, spoke in favor of the continuation of the constructive work in the sidelines of the regular meetings between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia and the consistent implementation of the November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 agreements reached between the three leaders for the benefit of regional stability, security and economic development, stressed the decisive contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to the provision of security of Nagorno Karabakh and creation of favorable and safe living conditions for the population, emphasized the need for an urgent solution to pressing humanitarian issues and the settlement of all issues through political and diplomatic means. In this context, the Parties underlined the importance of using the potential and experience of the institute of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, in accordance with its international mandate”, reads the statement.