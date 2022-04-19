Armenia, Russia agree to speed up establishment of Armenia-Azerbaijan commission on border demarcation and security

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. According to the bilateral statement adopted based on the results of the meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the parties agreed in accordance with the November 26, 2021 agreement, to speed up the establishment of a bilateral commission on demarcation and security in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border area with the consultative assistance of the Russian Federation at the request of the Parties.

The leaders were united in their assessment of the high usefulness of contacts between Azerbaijani and Armenian religious figures and representatives of the societies with the support of Russia, which contributes to the "construction of bridges" between the peoples of the two countries. This practice will continue.



The Parties agreed to intensify the trilateral cooperation between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan aimed at supporting the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the region in general”, reads the statement.