Pashinyan, Putin welcome the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations launched with Russian support

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow welcomed the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations launched with Russian support, ARMENPRESS reports reads the joint statement of the two leaders.

“Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin welcomed the normalization process of the Armenian-Turkish relations launched with the Russian support.
The Parties noted the successful launch of the "3 + 3" regional consultative format, which aims to provide additional opportunities for dialogue and multifaceted cooperation between all countries in the region”, reads the statement.








