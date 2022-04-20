LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 April:

The price of aluminum down by 0.75% to $3261.00, copper price down by 0.10% to $10304.50, lead price up by 0.51% to $2447.50, nickel price up by 1.79% to $33768.00, tin price up by 0.11% to $43090.00, zinc price up by 1.96% to $4498.50, molybdenum price stood at $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.