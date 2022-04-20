What’s behind Harry Potter success, according to Armenian translator

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian readers have the chance to dive into the Harry Potter world thanks to Alvard Jivanyan, the translator who has translated the immensely popular series of the fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling.

Speaking to ARMENPRESS about the art of translation, the peculiarity of the Harry Potter novels and children’s literature, Jivanyan emphasized that nowadays there is big demand for children’s literature.

According to Jivanyan, both children and parents prefer the fantasy genre, the “escape from reality”, something that is dictated by the social-political context.

However, the translator says that the Harry Potter novels aren’t at all solely for children.

“Even the volume of the book is telling us that it’s not just the children who are going to read it. Any serious children’s book has its adult readers as well. Let’s not forget that today the adult readers of Harry Potter are from the generation when the Harry Potter books were first being published during their youth,” she said.

Asked to present her opinion on what made the Harry Potter novels so popular and what feelings and emotions the book caused during translations, Jivanyan said: “I’m translating already the fifth volume which has numerous themes on war. The author, Joanne Rowling, is speaking with irony about the human tribe through the centaur, saying that they must learn to live in the brief period of peace between two wars. It is a surprising book with all its relations, and Rowling’s success is explained by the fact that she was able to bring back the young readers with her exclusive talent and skills of telling rich stories, something many contemporary authors lack.”