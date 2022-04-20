Russian PM highlights more actively using national currencies in trade with Armenia during current sanctions

MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia is interested in developing the cooperation with Armenia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenpress correspondent reports from Moscow.

“Welcome to the government headquarters. Your official visit is very important for the further development of our friendly and allied relations that link Armenia and Russia. This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 25th anniversary of the treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual support with Armenia. As a result of yesterday’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, you have reached large-scale agreements on the strengthening of the bilateral cooperation almost in all directions that exist on the agendas of our countries. The Russian Federation will take all measures for the implementation of the decisions made at a high level”, the Russian PM said.

PM Mishustin said Russia is in the first place among Armenia’s foreign partners and investing countries. He praised the fact that last year the trade turnover between the two countries increased by almost 13%, reaching 2 billion 600 million dollars, and in January and February 2022 it increased by 42% compared to the same period of 2021, comprising 430 million dollars. “Russian investments in Armenia’s economy amount more than 2 billion dollars. We are interested in the development of the bilateral cooperation, the implementation of new projects in areas such as energy, mining industry, transport infrastructure, pharmaceutics, agriculture and digital technologies”, Mishustin said, adding that the inter-governmental commissions of the two countries deal with such initiatives.

PM Mishustin also proposed to accelerate the process of signing a new economic cooperation program between the inter-governmental commission of Armenia and Russia. “Under conditions of illegal sanctions imposed against Russia by non-friendly countries, of course, it is important to more actively use the national currencies in the bilateral trade, develop the industrial cooperation and create new opportunities for trade”, he said.