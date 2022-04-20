New infrastructure routes to contribute to peace and stability in South Caucasus – Russian PM

MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia is specially focused on the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the unblocking of economic and transport connections in South Caucasus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I am sure that the creation of new infrastructure routes will ensure stable development of the region and will contribute to strengthening of peace and stability for the benefit of all countries in the South Caucasus. Russia will continue providing humanitarian assistance to Armenia,” PM Mishustin said.

Mishustin added that thanks to the Russian Rapid Response Center, conditions are now being created in Nagorno Karabakh for the return of residents to their home as well as restoration of infrastructures.