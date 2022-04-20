Vice Speaker of Parliament presents current situation in Artsakh caused by latest Azeri actions to Dutch Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan received today Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the Parliament’s press service said.

The sides discussed the current situation and the challenges in the region. Ruben Rubinyan presented the current situation and humanitarian problems in Artsakh caused by the latest actions of the Azerbaijani units.

The Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia expressed gratitude to the partners of the Dutch parliament for the adoption of resolutions condemning the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020 and its consequences.

The process of democratic reforms in Armenia was also touched upon during the talk. Ruben Rubinyan said the Armenian authorities will be consistent with the implementation of the reforms.

The sides also discussed issues relating to deepening the Armenian-Dutch inter-parliamentary cooperation, the necessity for mutual visits and the implementation of joint programs in a parliamentary platform.