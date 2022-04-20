Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Nizhny Novgorod

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Nizhny Novgorod within the framework of his official visit in Russia, Armenpress correspondent reports.

At the airport, the Armenian PM was welcomed by Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Gleb Nikitin, chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Evgeniy Lyulin, Mayor of Nizhny Novgorod Yury Shalabayev and Russian Foreign Ministry representative in Nizhny Novgorod Sergei Malov.

PM Pashinyan is expected to visit the Gaz company’s factory where he will tour the company together with the company president Vadim Sorokin. Later, Pashinyan will visit the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin to pay tribute at the Eternal Flame monument and will tour the state art museum of the Kremlin.

Nikol Pashinyan will also have a private meeting with Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Gleb Nikitin.

The PM will visit the Holy Savior Armenian Church where he will meet with the representatives of the Armenian community.