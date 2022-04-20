The regular Cabinet meeting will take place on April 22
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The regular Cabinet meeting will take place on April 22, at 11:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
- 15:27 Opera theater to organize commemoration concert ahead of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
- 15:19 Nizhny Novgorod TV tower lit up in Armenian flag colors
- 15:14 Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan holds meeting with Jordanian legislators
- 15:00 Square in Nimes, France renamed in honor of Armenian Genocide victims
- 13:31 Armenian, Lithuanian and Israeli boxing teams hold training camp in Tsaghkadzor
- 12:00 Arabic translation of poetry collection by Edward Militonyan published in Damascus
- 11:35 Russia takes full control of Mariupol – Defense Minister
- 11:08 Coronavirus: 6 new cases, no deaths in past 24 hours in Armenia
- 10:41 Philippines storm death toll climbs to 224
- 10:29 Armenia to host 2023 European Weightlifting Championship
- 09:24 European Stocks up - 20-04-22
- 09:23 US stocks - 20-04-22
- 09:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-22
- 09:20 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-04-22
- 09:19 Oil Prices Down - 20-04-22
- 04.20-21:55 Ambassador Nersesyan presents to the Speaker of the House of Commons the priorities of Armenian foreign policy
- 04.20-20:55 A protest march dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide held in Jerusalem
- 04.20-19:54 EU will provide additional military assistance of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine – Reuters
- 04.20-19:45 Igor Khovaev will visit Azerbaijan in the near future. Zakharova
- 04.20-19:18 PM Pashinyan tours the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin
- 04.20-18:29 The regular Cabinet meeting will take place on April 22
- 04.20-18:09 Nikol Pashinyan visits “GAZ” automobile factory
- 04.20-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-04-22
- 04.20-17:36 Asian Stocks - 20-04-22
- 04.20-17:25 Vice Speaker of Parliament presents current situation in Artsakh caused by latest Azeri actions to Dutch Ambassador
21:06, 04.15.2022
2495 views Azerbaijan violates line of contact in Artsakh – Russian MoD
13:17, 04.14.2022
2281 views The war took place for Shushi – Pashinyan
16:07, 04.16.2022
1754 views Azerbaijani forces entirely withdrawn to initial positions near Seysulan, Artsakh
19:16, 04.14.2022
1713 views Trade turnover of agri-food products increased by 19.8%. Kerobyan meets with the Russian Minister of Agriculture
16:47, 04.14.2022
1686 views Artsakh can’t be part of Azerbaijan with any status – State Minister comments on Aliyev’s statements