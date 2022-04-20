PM Pashinyan tours the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan toured the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin on April 20, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS infomrs the Prime Minister visited the bell tower of the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, the Alley of Military Glory and the Archangel Michael Cathedral.

During the tour, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the memory of the soldiers killed in the Great Patriotic War in 1941-1945 at the Eternal Flame memorial.

The Prime Minister also visited the Nizhny Novgorod State Art Museum, where archival materials on the links between the Republic of Armenia with the Nizhny Novgorod region were exhibited.