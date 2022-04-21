LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.25% to $3269.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $10223.00, lead price down by 0.96% to $2424.00, nickel price down by 0.78% to $33505.00, tin price down by 0.22% to $42995.00, zinc price down by 1.79% to $4418.00, molybdenum price up by 0.05% to $42372.80, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.