Russia takes full control of Mariupol – Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu announced that the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is now under the full control of Russian troops, TASS reported.

“As of today, entire Mariupol is under the control of the Russian army and the national militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Shoygu said in a briefing with President Putin.

Shoygu added that the territory of the Azovstal factory in the city is "reliably" blocked. According to Russia, foreign mercenaries still remain in the territory of the factory.