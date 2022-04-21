Arabic translation of poetry collection by Edward Militonyan published in Damascus

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Arabic translation of the poetry collection by Edward Militonyan, the President of the Union of Writers of Armenia, was published in Damascus, Syria.

Translated by Dikran Kapoyan (pictured above), the book was published by the Dar Al-Hilal Publishing House.

The publication is sponsored by the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the Armenian Literature Abroad Foundation and under the patronage of the Armenian Diocese of Damascus of the Armenian Apostolic Church and Primate of the Dioscese, Archbishop Armash Nalbandian.