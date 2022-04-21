Armenian, Lithuanian and Israeli boxing teams hold training camp in Tsaghkadzor
13:31, 21 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Boxing Team is holding a training camp in Tsaghkadzor ahead of the May 21-31 European Championship that will take place in Yerevan.
The national boxing teams of Lithuania and Israel have joined the training camp, the Boxing Federation of Armenia said.
One more training camp will be held before the championship kicks off.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version