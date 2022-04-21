Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the French Senate takes part in the Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces of the French Senate Christian Cambon participated in the event dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

As ARMENPRESS reports, Cambon published photos, writing ''Emotional gathering near the khatchkar dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide with the participation of Armenian Ambassador Hasmik Tolmajyan. Even today the security and sovereignty of Armenia is permanently threatened by Azerbaijan.’'