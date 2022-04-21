USA bans Russian ships from approaching US ports

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The United States has banned Russian ships from approaching US ports as part of sanctions against Russia, ARMENPRESS reports US President Joe Biden said.

"I declare today that the United States will ban vessels having links with Russia from entering our ports, as is already the case in Europe. This means that any ship with the Russian flag, owned or used for Russian interests, will not be allowed to approach our shores," he said.