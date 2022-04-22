LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.89% to $3298.00, copper price up by 0.61% to $10285.00, lead price down by 0.93% to $2401.50, nickel price up by 1.21% to $33911.00, tin price down by 0.31% to $42860.00, zinc price up by 0.72% to $4450.00, molybdenum price up by 0.10% to $42416.89, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.