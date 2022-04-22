Town of Dilijan to host GASTROFEST festival

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. More than 20 restaurants from across Armenia and Artsakh will deliver master-classes on Armenian cuisine and dance in the May 6-8 GASTROFEST in Dilijan.

Restaurants, food and drink producers from all parts of Armenia will present their products to visitors.

Moreover, gastrofests will take place in all restaurants of Dilijan.

The festival’s project manager Anna Tlustokhovich said that GASTROFEST will be organized in a town fair format. It will feature live music, dancing master-classes and a gastronomic quest.

Visitors will have the chance to take part in cooking competitions.

“This is the first time that we are organizing the festival but we will do everything for it to become an annual event and make it more and more interesting every year. Next year we plan to organize other festivals not only in Dilijan but other cities of Armenia,” Tlustokhovich said.

The charity pavilion of the Soldier’s Home Rehabilitation Center will also participate in the festival, and guests will be able to buy souvenirs and other handicrafts made by veterans of the 44-day war.

The festival is organized by GoToArmenia tourism project.