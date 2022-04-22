Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Lazio reportedly interested in signing Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Italian S.S. Lazio is interesting in signing Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan, whose contract with Roma is set to expire in the end of June, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Playing for Roma in the current season, Mkhitaryan made 41 appearances and scored 4 goals and made 9 assists.








