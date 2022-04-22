Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Armenian Genocide victims to be commemorated at Sao Paulo mass

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of Brazil Guiga Peixoto announced during April 18 parliamentary hearings that a mass will be served on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Sao Paulo.

“I have to mention that on April 24th there will be a mass in Sao Paulo in commemoration of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. More than a million people were killed in the Armenian Genocide,” Peixoto said.








