Assessments on dissolution of OSCE Minsk Group are unfounded – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that one of the important results of the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is the underscoring of the importance of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s international mandate, with subsequent political consequences.

“If we note that in the preceding days of my visit to Moscow the OSCE Minsk Group’s Russian, French and American Co-Chairs visited Armenia, we can say that the assessments on the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship are unfounded,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said that he clearly sees that all Co-Chairing countries remain committed to their mandate of resolving the NK conflict despite the fact that the developments in Ukraine have created difficulties for the joint activities of the Co-Chairs.

“But moreover the fact that even in such conditions the co-chairs are working and making visits to the region and are recording on the political level their commitment to assist in resolving Nagorno Karabakh gives tangible grounds for optimism,” Pashinyan said.