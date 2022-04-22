Pashinyan briefs President of Artsakh on Russia talks concerning NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he has informed President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on the content of his talks in Moscow related to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

“This isn’t anything new. I’ve always done so after my talks and discussions in Russia, Europe or here in Armenia, and the President of Artsakh in turn presented the results of these negotiations to the political elite of Artsakh,” Pashinyan said.

“After each phase of negotiations I am sharing in detail the information with the most various governmental and political circles of Armenia. I have always displayed readiness to share this content also with the parliamentary opposition but they are always rejecting such discussions, perhaps, for understandable reasons, to create legends on some conspiracy theories and put these legends in the foundation of their activities,” the PM added.