LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 April:

The price of aluminum down by 1.59% to $3245.50, copper price down by 1.70% to $10110.00, lead price down by 0.54% to $2388.50, nickel price down by 2.37% to $33107.00, tin price down by 1.62% to $42165.00, zinc price down by 0.35% to $4434.50, molybdenum price stood at $42416.89, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.