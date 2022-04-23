European Stocks down - 22-04-22

MOSCOW, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 22 April:

The value of German DAX is down by 2.48% to 14142.09 points, French CAC 40 is down by 1.99% to 6581.42 points, British FTSE is down by 1.39% to 7521.68 points, and Russian RTSI is down by 3.45% to 928.30 points.